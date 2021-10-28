Dune 2 formalized, Denis Villeneuve forces a little more to achieve a trilogy

Dune 2 is not enough for Denis Villeneuve, who would like to turn his diptych into a trilogy.

Denis Villeneuve was unable to shoot the two films he said he wanted to Dune, but he was ready to grieve if the green light was not given for the future. Nevertheless, the Quebec director did not hesitate to recall that, in his wildest dreams he initially saw his saga Dune like a trilogy. For lack of numbers (at the time of these statements), Warner Bros. was certainly not going to declare his support for Villeneuve.

The film performed at the European box office and instead did the job for its start in the United States. We were teased at length about the possibility of having a suite and a few days after the American theatrical release, Dune 2 has been formalized. But it is that Denis Villeneuve, on the strength of his acclaimed adaptation, has made it known his desire to make this fantasy of a trilogy come true.

They strike a pose, knowing that their contract could (still) extend

Relayed by Entertainment Weekly, the director mentioned the length of Frank Herbert’s cycle to justify his desire for a trilogy. According to him, this is the only way to fully pay tribute to this monument of literature:

“I’ve always seen three films for this saga. It’s not that I want to develop a franchise, but we’re talking about Dune. It’s a huge story. To honor it, it would take at least three films. Would be crazy. Following Paul Atreides and his full arc would be a good thing. Frank Herbert wrote six books. And the more he wrote, the more psychedelic it got.

I don’t know how much we could adapt the content of these books. One thing at a time. If I even have the chance to do Dune: Part Two and The Dune Messiah, I would be thrilled. “





No Dune Cinematic Universe on the program

“Road to Threequel”, would say the neighbors of the director. It’s clear that given the density of the literary cycle and the very calm rhythm of Villeneuve, a third film would surely not be too much to witness the full ascent (and all that it implies) of Paul Atreides, the Fremen and Chani.

However, one can be amused by the slipped remark of Villeneuve on his unwillingness to make Dune a franchise as the spin-off series develops alongside the cinematic saga Dune: The Sisterhood. Not sure that Warner (and his need to develop his HBO Max catalog) therefore hears it that way, especially if the enthusiasm of the public is there, that HBO Max continues to grow and theaters gather more and more people in the months to come.