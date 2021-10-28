Dune: Timothée Chalamet started as a gaming YouTuber

Actor Timothée Chalamet recently confirmed what several fans had already unearthed by searching the Internet: he was a YouTuber.

Nominated for the Oscar for Best Actor in 2018 for his performance in Call Me By Your Name, Timothée Chalamet is one of the hottest actors these last years. But the young Franco-American hasn’t always been at the head of the box office as he is at the moment with Dune. Indeed, he recently confirmed to have an active YouTube channel in 2010. ModdedController360 was, as the name suggests, a channel featuring modified Xbox 360 controllers : Timothée Chalamet painted them.





He was fifteen at the time, and was selling these custom controllers for ten dollars. The channel had about 10,000 subscribers at the end of September, it now has more than 22,000, with more than 492,000 cumulative views on the three videos it posted. The fan survey is therefore over, since tout had started in 2018 when a fan of the actor had relayed the YouTube channel on his Instagram account, claiming to be almost sure it was him in her youth. Resume on Reddit a year and a half ago, the question had intrigued so much that Motherboard – Vice website dedicated to technology – had published an “investigation” gathering all the evidence suggest that it was indeed the actor. This interview published on October 22 by Nate Hill thus confirmed what many assumed (see 8 min).