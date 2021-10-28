Ecological bonus: scales for 2022

It’s official: there will be no reduction in the ecological bonus on January 1. The current scale, implemented on July 1, 2021, will be maintained for six more months, ie until July 1, 2022. On that date, all aid will drop by € 1,000.

For the government, it is a question of continuing to help the French to switch to the plug-in hybrid or to the electric, while the prices of fuels in the stations have soared. But the postponement was also expected by manufacturers and customers because of the shortage of semiconductors, which slows down factories and lengthens delivery times.

To see clearly, Caradisiac takes stock of the scales planned for 2022 with the first information given by the State. It specifies, however, that a new decree “confirming the extension and specifying the terms of this aid will soon be published in the Official Journal”. We hope that it will not bring any unpleasant surprises, some having suggested the possibility of revised price brackets.

We will of course follow the announcements to come. In the meantime, here is what is planned so far.

FOR THE NEW

Until June 30, 2022

Electric cars – CO2 up to 20 g / km

Physical persons Moral people Up to € 45,000 € 6,000 * € 4,000 * From 45,000 to 60,000 € € 2,000 € 2,000 Over € 65,000 € 2,000 if hydrogen, otherwise € 0 € 2,000 if hydrogen, otherwise € 0

Plug-in hybrid cars – CO2 from 21 to 50 g / km

Physical persons Moral people Up to € 50,000 € 1,000 € 1,000

From July 1, 2022





Electric cars – CO2 up to 20 g / km

Physical persons Moral people Up to € 45,000 5,000 € * € 3,000 * From 45,000 to 60,000 € € 1,000 € 1,000 Over € 60,000 € 1,000 if hydrogen, otherwise € 0 € 1,000 if hydrogen, otherwise € 0

Plug-in hybrid cars – CO2 from 21 to 50 g / km

Natural and legal persons 0 €

* limit of 27% of the purchase cost

Bonus: + € 1,000 overseas For the purchase of an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, the amount of the bonus is increased by € 1,000 for residents of Overseas France (on condition that they travel there with the new vehicle for 6 months or more following its acquisition. ).

FOR THE OCCASION

There is a € 1,000 bonus on used electric cars. The vehicle purchased must be at least two years old. It must be kept (purchase or rental) for a period of at least two years.