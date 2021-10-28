Emma Mackey and Romain Duris: an “immediate alchemy” between them, confidences …

It is a monumental romance that spectators have been discovering at the cinema since October 13, 2021. What if the origin of the Eiffel Tower, made for the Universal Exhibition of 1889 had been erected out of love? This is the subject of Mathieu Bourboulon’s new film – Mom or dad, The three musketeers… – which features Romain Duris in the role of the famous architect and Emma Mackey in that of Adrienne Bourgès, her love of youth, which had sprung up from nothingness after twenty years of absence.

The choice of these two actors was not really unanimous. Romain Duris is 47, Emma Mackey is 25… which would mean that their characters would have fallen in love, originally, when she was running the sandboxes. But far from the harsh reality of the numbers, the heroes of the film Eiffel immediately found, one in the other, an ideal partner. “I met him at the Cannes Series Festival in 2019. I was a member of the jury, he presented Vernon Subutex in which he played, recalls the actress to the magazine Paris Capital. Off this event, Martin Bourboulon asked us to read his next film. Immediately, the chemistry between Romain and me was immediate!“





They are full of praise when it comes to talking about this fantastic pair. Emma Mackey describes Romain Duris as a fantastic and experienced actor, modest, sensitive and generous. He considers that having recruited the young woman is a pure “masterstroke“. “She has an intelligence of the game and an incredible maturity, he specifies. Equally at home in the physical energy of cheerfulness as in the sheer emotion of more dramatic scenes. “It will have taken, all the same, that she force on the caffeine. At the time when she was filming in Eiffel, the weekend in Paris, Emma Mackay cumulated the roles since she played the character of Maeve, near Asa Butterfield, in season 2 of Sex Education in England. His efforts paid off …

