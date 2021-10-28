encouraging effects of an antidepressant to reduce the risk of severe forms

Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant drug, may reduce hospitalizations in patients with Covid-19 and at risk of severe forms

“Fluvoxamine, a drug that already exists and has a reduced cost, lowers the risk of needing advanced care in (a) high risk population,” conclude the researchers who conducted this study published in the Lancet Global Health.

Fluvoxamine is used as an antidepressant, and also for obsessive-compulsive disorder. The authors of the study conducted trials, in a dozen Brazilian hospitals, to estimate whether it avoids hospitalizations of patients with Covid-19 who receive it quickly.

The Brazilian study was carried out on more than 700 patients, compared to an equivalent number of patients on placebo, and without the caregivers knowing what treatment they were administering. These patients presented at least one risk factor: being over 50, smoking, being diabetic, not being vaccinated, etc.





The study measured how many patients in each group were ultimately hospitalized after 28 days, or had to spend more than six hours in an emergency department on one occasion.

Efficient and inexpensive option

In the end, fewer patients treated with fluvoxamine than those on placebo – 11% versus 16% – found themselves in one of these two situations.

“This study clearly suggests that fluvoxamine constitutes an effective, safe, inexpensive and rather well tolerated option for treating non-hospitalized Covid-19 patients”, judges researcher Otavio Berwanger, not associated with the trial. However, it also points to the limits of the study. It does not allow to conclude on the effect of the drug in reducing deaths and, even in terms of hospitalizations, its conclusions are weakened by the fact of having mixed two criteria.

The authors explain that they also took into account stays in emergency departments because Brazilian hospitals were overloaded by the Covid crisis and could not have taken care of patients who needed it.