End of police check reports on Waze, TomTom or Coyote: what really changes on November 1

the essential

A new decree prohibits the reporting of certain police checks on driving assistance applications from November 1. A measure “difficult to apply”, according to the association 40 million Motorists.

Signaling the presence of law enforcement on driving assistance applications, such as Waze, TomTom or Coyote, has been a habit for many motorists for years. However, this possibility is supposed to be severely restricted from November 1st. At the origin of this change, a decree published in the Official Journal on April 19.

A duration and on a precise perimeter

Thus, the reporting of the police may be prohibited by decision of the prefect or the Ministry of the Interior in a “white zone”, for a short period. The measure aims to prevent reporting of alcohol and narcotics checks, but also searches, in the context of a terrorist attack or kidnapping. Speed ​​controls and radars are not affected by the measurement.

In detail, only departmental and municipal roads are concerned: for a maximum of two hours for alcohol and narcotics checks, and twelve hours for kidnappings and terrorist attacks. For built-up areas, the maximum radius of the “white zone” is set at 2 kilometers and 10 kilometers outside the built-up area.





However, motorists will not be warned of the establishment of these “white zones”. Thus, they will still be able to report applications, but this will not be visible to other users. As the Interior Ministry recalled in a press release dated April 22, drivers do not risk any penalty by making these reports.

“It is very likely that the measure is not applied in France”

However, some associations fear that this new measure poses a security problem. “In itself the idea is not bad”, estimates Pierre Chasseray, general delegate of the association 40 millions of Motorists. “However, there is a case law that allows users to communicate with each other. This means that the ban on reporting on this type of platform will push motorists to go to other platforms, especially on social networks. then tap on their phone to warn other users, while they are driving “.

Another black point according to Pierre Chasseray: the feasibility of the system. “It is not enough that the police press a button to switch to ‘invisible’ mode. It’s much more complicated than that!”, He laments. “If there is a need to enforce regulations, Waze or Coyote will do it. But the question is how are they going to do it? They are in the dark.”

Thus, for the general delegate of the association, it is very likely that the measure is not applied in France. “As it stands, it takes a lot of logistical work. A real-time mapping service is extremely hard to manage. It’s a gas factory!”