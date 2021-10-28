Energy prices: which devices are causing your electricity bill to skyrocket and how can you save money?

To save money during the winter and reduce your electricity bill, it is important to reduce your energy consumption by limiting the use of electrical appliances that consume the most and by adopting certain actions.

Saving money without shivering all winter is possible! Our connected devices play an increasingly important part in our lives, but also in our electricity bills. We draw up a list of the devices that consume the most (apart from heating) and we take stock of the right actions to adopt to preserve your wallet.

Appliances can get expensive

Our everyday appliances, installed in the bathroom or the kitchen: freezer, dishwasher, washing machine, can represent up to a third of electricity consumption – excluding electric heating. Some devices are particularly energy-intensive, such as refrigerators, specifies BFMTV.

Digital equipment also weighs on the bill

It represents an increasingly important share of electricity consumption. In question, the multiplication of these connected objects: consoles, televisions or other tablets.

On the other hand, light costs less, in particular thanks to the appearance of LED bulbs.





What steps to take to save money?

First of all, unplug your devices in standby. An LCD television on standby consumes an average of 8 kWh per year, precisely Le Figaro.

According to Ademe, the Ecological Transition Agency, turning them off can save up to 10% on the electricity bill (excluding heating). So remember to turn off your devices when you are no longer using them and if they are not equipped with a switch, such as some televisions for example, opt for a multiple socket with switch for more convenience. Also, don’t forget to unplug your phone and laptop chargers when they’re charged.

We must not neglect the “eco” mode your appliances, especially on your dishwasher or your washing machine.

It is also appropriate to clean your appliances regularly, ventilate your home regularly, adapt the use of heating by being wary in particular of electric heaters which consume a lot. Close curtains, blinds and shutters : they create a thickness that does not allow air currents to pass through. A good thermal insulation will significantly lower your electricity bill.

Obviously, think about turn off the light when you leave a room.

Finally, do not hesitate to compare gas and electricity suppliers, you might have some good surprises!