Equities benefit from results, ECB boosts euro



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS END IN DISPERSED ORDER

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – European stock markets ended in scattered order on Thursday a session dominated by earnings releases and Wall Street posted a steady advance midway through the session, as the euro and eurozone bond yields rose in reaction statements from the European Central Bank (ECB).

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.75% (50.7 points) to 6,804.22, its best close since August 17, while in London, the FTSE 100 fell 0.18% and at Frankfurt, the Dax dropped 0.06%.

The EuroStoxx 50 index ended up 0.31%, the FTSEurofirst 300 0.1% and the Stoxx 600 0.24%.

At the time of the closing in Europe, Wall Street was approaching its recent records: the Dow Jones gained 0.48%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.93%, driven among others by Caterpillar (+ 3.51%), Merck (+ 5.15%) and Apple (+ 2.67%).

Global equities thus continue to benefit from the faster-than-expected rebound in profits of listed companies, particularly in the United States, which has so far outweighed the signs of slowing down in the pace of the economic recovery as well as the concerns raised. by inflation.

The ECB, unsurprisingly, has left its monetary policy unchanged and its president, Christine Lagarde, has confirmed that key decisions on how its bond purchases will move forward will be made in December, but her inflation statements have failed. obviously not enough to convince the markets, which no longer rule out a rate hike before the end of 2022.

“Lagarde tried to counter the ‘pricing’ of the markets by noting that the ECB’s analysis did not validate their expectations of changes in interest rates but the markets nevertheless judged the general tone of the meeting to be relatively more ‘ hawk ‘”, notes Helen Anthony, fixed income manager at Janus Henderson.

VALUES

In Europe, the biggest sector increase of the day is for the food and drink compartment (+ 1.55%), led by the beer giant AB InBev, which jumped 10.88% after reviewing its forecasts on the rise.





Other publications hailed by the market include those of Cap Gemini (+ 5.98%), STMicroelectronics (+ 6.41%) and Dassault Systèmes (+ 6.08%), which form the top three of the CAC 40.

In the red, Volkswagen lost 4.47% after lowering its forecast for vehicle deliveries due to the semiconductor shortage. Affected too, Stellantis lost 1.2% despite the confidence displayed on its profitability.

RATE

Eurozone benchmark yields amplified their rise during Christine Lagarde’s press conference, as the ten-year German Bund yield took more than five basis points to climb to -0.1%, before ending the day at -0.144%.

The US bond market, once is not custom, follows in the footsteps of the European: the yield of ten-year Treasury bills took a little less than two points to 1.5466% at the time of closing in Europe.

TODAY’S INDICATORS

The most anticipated American economic indicator of the day, however, came out below expectations: growth in gross domestic product (GDP) slowed to 2.0% at an annualized rate in the third quarter as a first estimate while the consensus was counting on 2, 7%.

Unemployment registrations, they returned last week to their lowest level since March 2020, at 281,000.

In Europe, inflation in Germany increased further in October according to the first official estimate, to 4.6% over one year.

CHANGES

The euro is benefiting from this acceleration of the rise in prices in Germany but above all from the declarations of Christine Lagarde: it appreciates by 0.73% against the dollar at 1.1689, the highest for nearly a month.

The greenback is losing ground against all the major currencies (-0.55%), a decline amplified by the approach of the end of the month and that of the Federal Reserve meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The yen appreciates but remains close to its recent lows after the unsurprisingly status quo of the Bank of Japan, which reduced its inflation forecast for the fiscal year to March 2022 to zero.

OIL

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in two weeks after the announcement of the resumption by the end of November of direct talks between Iran and European countries on the Iranian nuclear program and that of a larger increase than anticipated from stocks in the United States.

Brent dropped 0.98% to 83.75 dollars a barrel and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) 0.79% to 82.01 dollars.

(Report Marc Angrand)