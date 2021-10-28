More

    Estelle Mossely, Olympic champion in Rio, will be at the Paris Olympics in 2024

    Sports


    The Olympic champion in Rio will take part in the Games at home with very specific goals.

    She is back. Estelle Mossely, the first French boxer to become an Olympic champion, announced at the microphone of franceinfo on Wednesday October 27, her intention to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. “It would be a great pride to represent my country again in a big competition. That’s what made me make my decision in the end. I wondered for a long time, if it was worth it or not, if I was going to regret it or if the urge was still present “, explained the boxer, crowned in Rio in lightweight.

    Questions that have found their answers. “The urge comes back and say to yourself that it is at home, it has rocked, and made me say that I had to do it. Maybe after that I would stop, who knows”, added Estelle Mossely, professional since the Rio Games.

    If she wondered a lot, Estelle Mossely is sure of herself now, and above all determined. Because in Paris, she does not intend to do figuration. “EIn any case, for the next three years to come, my goal is the Olympics and achieving the double. I’m only aiming for gold “, aspires the boxer, mother of two children of four years and 17 months. “It’s a great project to complete a career”, she concluded.

