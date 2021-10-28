Eva Ducci (LBDC3) bisexual and unfaithful to Vivian? He rocks his ex

Very recently, Booba unearthed an old buzz video according to which Gims would have been unfaithful to his wife with Eva Ducci. In April 2019, the latter appeared in the rapper’s “Miami Vice” video clip and some rumors of reconciliations followed, which the reality TV candidate however denied any relationship other than professional between them! Today is Vivian’s turn to swing about Eva Ducci. The young man, who made The battle of couples 3 with her ex, made amazing revelations in interview for Sam Zirah.

Vivian swung: “For me, Eva cheated on me. I’m 10,000% sure. Every time she finds an excuse but I’m sure she cheated on me.” When Sam Zirah then asks the reality TV contestant if he thinks the young woman has been unfaithful to him with a man or a woman, he replies, “I don’t know … In sexuality, what really turns him on are the girls. I know stuff, I can pull files out but I won’t. For me, she cheated on me. “ And he didn’t stop there …





Vivian reacts after the interview

Still speaking of Eva Ducci, Vivian added: “I even said to myself in my head, as much Eva if one day she is pregnant, she will cheat on you while she carries your child, with girl or a boy. “ Faced with the strong reactions provoked after the release of this interview, Vivian, who could be in a relationship again, however wanted to react in her Instagram story, writing among other things: “I do not incite any hatred towards my ex, despite everything she will have made me grow “. Not sure that all this does not please Eva Ducci, however.