EXCLUDED. Cyril Féraud: this unexpected consequence of his confidences on the death of his father

On the death of his father in June 2019, Cyril Féraud did not hesitate to confide publicly. An act which had an unexpected consequence as it revealed in your magazine Closer to be found on newsstands Friday, October 29, 2021.

Cyril Féraud did not expect such a consequence. When he chose to publicize the death of his father in June 2019, the host did not think he could help some of his fans going through the same ordeal. “It has such a resonance with viewers, you can not imagine … I received mountains of messages. Whether they were handwritten letters, on social networks or even by directly crossing people. Beauoup told me to have lived or being going through the same thing, and recognized themselves in the drama that I went through. Because losing your father when you are in your thirties is not in the logic of things “ he confided in your magazine Closer to be found on newsstands Friday, October 29, 2021.

Cyril Féraud still very touched by the death of his father

As a reminder, it was on June 20, 2019 that Cyril Féraud announced his father’s death via his Twitter account. “Illness just took my daddy from me. Life is sometimes cruel. I am devastated with sadness and grief. If you are lucky enough to have your parents, be sure to tell them every day that you will. like “ he wrote in a heartbreaking message. And since then, every time he talks about it, it’s with a lot of emotion. In January 2021 for example, Cyril Féraud could not hold back his tears on the set of La Boîte à Secrets. IHe left in my arms, in my mother’s arms … And it was terrible afterwards because I was very angry with myself, and it took me a long time to understand why: because in his eyes he was looking at me like a superhero and I thought the superhero had screwed up his mission.“he confessed.

