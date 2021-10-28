exhausted, he confesses in an interview his desire to “take a break” away from Marion Cotillard

This Wednesday, October 27, 2021, the film “Him” by Guillaume Canet was released in theaters. In this new feature film that he directed himself, he plays the role of a musician in the midst of an existential crisis and lacking inspiration who goes into exile on a small island in Brittany in order to take stock of his personal life.

Asked about the adultery which is largely staged in the film, the actor has several times sworn in interviews that he has not cheated on his wife Marion Cotillard but that the story is nevertheless inspired by some of his feelings, he who wrote the script in full confinement.

This Wednesday, October 27, in full promotion of his new work, Guillaume Canet confided in Soir Mag and made an update to dissociate his character from his own life: “We take stock of this man’s life, and his struggle within his marriage. But I’m not telling you that I have a mistress or that my best friend is sleeping with my wife” did he declare.





Guillaume Canet admits wanting to “take a break”

The actor and director then spoke about the agonizing setting in which much of the plot takes place: “If one day I am really not well, I must not go alone in such a house, oh no!” he said before confiding on his desire to take a break without his famous wife: “I want to take a little break in the fall. Go away for a week on my own, to get some sleep, but where? A quiet, quiet place …”.

If you go to Cap Ferret in the coming weeks, you might come across the actor who spends his holidays there very often: “It is my vacation and retirement place” he confirmed before conceding that the Gulf of Morbihan is “a magnificent place”.

Eleanor de la Fontaine