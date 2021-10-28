Extreme heat threatens workers’ lives and the economy in the United States



Farm worker Irma Gomez picks cilantro on October 4, 2021 in Lamont, California (AFP / Frederic J. BROWN)

Irma Gomez, a farm worker in California for nearly a decade, this year saw a colleague collapse before her eyes in a field and die from the heat.



“It’s scary. It could happen to any of us,” laments Ms. Gomez, who on this autumn day wears a mask against the smoke of forest fires that cover the sky with an ocher mist.

Working in extreme heat slows movement, causes fatigue, confusion and fainting, and, in severe cases, an increase in body temperature which can be fatal.

“It is estimated that, in California alone, high temperatures can be responsible for thousands of workplace accidents each year,” warns economist Jisung Park of the University of California.

Rising temperatures threaten the lives of workers in the United States, but also their economic health.

“This year there was less work because of the heat,” says Irma Gomez, 37.



Chart on the most common symptoms and health effects of extreme heat (AFP /)

Unable to work eight-hour days this summer, she earned $ 1,700 a month, $ 700 less than the same time last year. This difference is equivalent to one month’s rent for her.

“In many sectors such as agriculture, employees are paid by the hour or by the task,” explains Kristina Dahl, co-author of a study for the NGO Union of Concerned Scientists. “If these workers take breaks and are not paid at these times, it has consequences for their economic situation.”

– Decreasing productivity –



The consequences on the economy are also real, according to two recent studies.

The country is already losing $ 100 billion a year due to heat-related decline in productivity, and without action to curb global warming, these losses could reach $ 500 billion by 2050, according to a report from the Center Resilience Report from the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation published at the end of August.



A farm worker harvests grapes on October 4, 2021 in Lamont, California (AFP / Frederic J. BROWN)



“When someone is slower and needs refreshing drinks and shade, they produce less,” says Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the center.

While last summer the country recorded heat records in some regions, the situation is expected to continue to worsen, warns Union of Concerned Scientists.

Three million American workers experience at least one workweek each year with temperatures above 37.7 ° C, which put them at risk.

If current weather trends continue through to the middle of the century, some 18.4 million people will work more than a week in these extremely hot conditions, requiring more breaks to maintain their health.

“Everyone, regardless of the position they occupy, will feel the effects of this drop in productivity,” says Kristina Dahl. These people “plant and harvest our food, deliver our packages, take care of the maintenance of our buildings, roads and bridges,” she notes.

– Water, shade, rest –



Both studies agree that the priority is the rapid reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming.



Number of people vulnerable and exposed to climate change in the world according to the increase in temperatures (AFP /)

But, while waiting for this goal to be achieved, they advocate taking care of workers. “In short, you have to give them three things: water, shade and rest,” says Kristina Dahl.

“The heat kills more Americans than any other climatic phenomenon,” says Kathy Baughman McLeod.

The two experts plead for a federal law which puts in place, in addition to protective measures, paid breaks.

“The goal is that workers are not forced to choose between their health and their salary,” says Ms. Dahl.

In September, the White House announced it was studying a bill to protect workers, but the legislative process is taking time.

California, Minnesota and Washington are the only states with standards on this subject. On hot days, companies have an obligation to provide water and shade to their employees. In case of extreme temperatures, they must stop work completely.

In the agricultural world, an alternative is to have employees work at night or at dawn. But this involves other challenges.



Grape harvest, October 4, 2021 in Lamont, California (AFP / Frederic J. BROWN)

Irma Gomez, for example, loses days of work when she can’t find someone to babysit her daughter in the first light of day.

She now feels relieved to have left the summer temperatures behind, but fears for her future. “It’s worrying, we don’t know how next year will be.”

