Facebook group to change name to Meta, announces Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg unveils the new name of Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday, October 28, 2021. ERIC RISBERG / AP

The parent company of the social network Facebook will change its name to Meta, announced Thursday, October 28, its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, at an event entitled Facebook Connect.

Zuckerberg also unveiled the new logo: an icon reminiscent of an infinite symbol and the Oculus virtual reality glasses, which is owned by the group.

The objective is to highlight the metaverse – contraction of “meta” (“beyond”, in ancient Greek), to show that there is “Always more to build”, and “universe” – his Internet project of the future, supposed to reach a billion people. No changes are made to the structure of the group, which includes Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, Oculus and Portal, among others.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Have a cocktail served by an octopus or open a casino: the “metaverse”, a virtual universe of all possibilities

Still according to Mr. Zuckerberg, the project should create “Millions” jobs over the next decade, including 10,000 in Europe.

This announcement comes in the midst of the “Facebook Files” affair, revelations of massive documents on how American society has ignored internal reports and warnings about the damage created by the social network around the world, especially on adolescents.

Read also Article reserved for our subscribers Facebook Files: the weaknesses of moderation in dozens of languages ​​outside the United States

The World with Reuters