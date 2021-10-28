Facebook to change name to Meta, announces founder Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook will change its name to Meta, the group’s co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday, amid criticism of US elected officials and regulators on the group’s market power and alleged laxity. to fight against abuse on its platforms.



The various applications and technologies of the group will be brought together under this new unique brand, said the digital giant. No change is made to the corporate structure.

Announcing @Meta – the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we’ll play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection. pic.twitter.com/ywSJPLsCoD

The announcement comes as the social network announced a massive investment to build the ‘metaverse’, an online universe where users interact in shared virtual spaces.

Speaking at a virtual conference broadcast live by his company, Mark Zuckerberg said the name change reflected the tech giant’s new priority.

However for Facebook users (the social network) no change to report, because this development only concerns the name of the parent company.

The latter also has Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger.