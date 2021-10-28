Far Cry 6 has a hidden secret ending! How to unlock it?

Since Far Cry 4, Ubisoft has a habit of leaving a surprise to the players of the saga quite early in the game: an alternate ending that prevents the main character from getting their hands dirty. Far Cry 6 is no exception to the rule, and our guide tells you how to get this secret ending.

The previous two installments of the Ubisoft franchise have got us used to one thing: it just takes a little patience to get the secret ending. In the case of Far Cry 4, going against your instincts and waiting for a psychopath would finish the game in record time, and in Far Cry 5, ignoring your superior’s orders immediately ended the game. This is where Far Cry 6 differs: it’s going to have to play a little longer. to be able to get hold of this alternate ending.

Indeed, you will have to play between 1 and 2 hours in Far Cry 6 depending on the playstyle to have access, so do not hesitate to try your luck during your first game! Obtaining this secret ending does not delete the save, you can therefore pick up where you left off in the main Far Cry 6 storyline after the credits roll. If you’re looking for a guide to getting to this hidden ending without getting spoiled, we urge you to follow the guidelines below.

The key to obtaining the alternate ending of Far Cry 6 lies in the operations of Isla Santuario, the first island in the game. Triggering this ending requires first getting to know two characters, Clara and Juan Cortes. After that, you will just have to follow the missions that will be assigned to you until a specific quest, “Wind of Freedom”, which invites you to fight aboard two cargo ships in the open sea.





The boat Clara promised (credit: PSTHC)



At the end of the mission, a cutscene will take you to an island you haven’t yet explored. To thank you for your help, Clara shows you the boat she told you about. This boat is actually your ticket to the secret end: instead of joining Juan and Clara in the bunker, hop aboard and head north. After a while, Dani will say a few words, and the screen will eventually turn black to make way for the end cutscene!

