Fast Food Contains Substances That Disrupt Your Hormones, Study Finds

There are many reasons not to go to a fast food restaurant, although the temptation is sometimes so great when you see a burger on a billboard that you end up giving in. Among these reasons, the most discussed are the significant amount of bad fats and sugars, not to mention the astronomical amount of calories displayed on the packaging. But of course, there are other arguments that might help you resist, including the recent detection of endocrine disruptors – chemicals known to upset hormonal balance – in many fast food products.

In a new study looking at multiple fast food chains, researchers at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University found several types of phthalates – known endocrine disruptors – in many of the dishes tested (French fries , burritos, cheeseburgers, etc.).

Unsurprisingly, similar chemicals called ortho-phthalates, meant to replace phthalates (but still not proven to be safe in the long term), appear to be gradually being incorporated. The results were published Tuesday in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.

Phthalates are often used as plasticizers. They make plastics (especially PVC) or other materials more flexible. Several previous studies have shown that phthalates are significant endocrine disruptors (EDs) because their chemical structure mimics (and therefore interferes with) the hormones we produce naturally, including testosterone and estrogen.

Phthalates, these masked killers

These substances are present in particular in the plastic packaging of frozen products or in cosmetic products, singled out by various studies showing in particular that they increase mortality. Therefore, although their impact is still the subject of research, the authors of this new study insist on the importance of limiting their presence in our food.

Unfortunately, plastics are ubiquitous in our lives, as are the chemicals they contain. And according to the results presented here, fast food can be an additional source of exposure, particularly rich.

Previous studies indicate that greater exposure to PEs, including phthalates, may have a negative effect on children’s development and increase the risk of health problems such as asthma, obesity and decreased blood pressure. fertility, although the exact strength of these associations is unclear.

In a first study conducted in the United States in 2018, by almost the same research team – led by Ami Zota, professor of environmental and occupational health at the same university – scientists found that individuals who reported (in as part of a global survey) eating at fast food restaurants recently were more likely to have higher levels of phthalates in their urine than those who ate more often at home.

81% of foods tested contained phthalates

This new study, however, directly targeted fast food restaurants, the goal being to find the threat at the source … For this, the researchers collected 64 food samples from six different restaurants in the San Antonio, Texas area. , including burgers, a pizzeria and a Tex-Mex restaurant. They also collected pairs of oven mitts from three of these restaurants. They tested them all for the most common phthalates, as well as other plasticizers, recently used as alternatives and believed to be safer than phthalates.





Results: 81% of the food contained dibutyl phthalate (DnBP), while 70% also contained bis (2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP). These two substances have been incriminated as being able to affect fertility. About 89% of the food contained bis (2-ethylhexyl) terephthalate (DEHT), another type of plasticizer.

Some research has suggested that DEHT may be “safer” than standard phthalates, but it has yet to be studied closely, so any conclusion about its relative safety is still only speculative. Meat products, including cheeseburgers and chicken burritos, often had the highest levels of these chemicals.

” We have found that phthalates and other plasticizers are widely prevalent in prepared foods available at American fast food chains, which means that many consumers receive potentially harmful chemicals with their meals. Study lead author Lariah Edwards, postdoctoral researcher at George Washington University, said in a statement. ” Stricter regulations are needed to help keep these harmful chemicals out of the food supply “.

According to the researchers, the plastic packaging used to store these foods is a likely route of contamination. But the gloves used to prepare the food are also singled out, as other tests carried out by the team revealed levels of plasticizers derived from phthalates in the gloves in particular.

An exposure that differs according to income …

Edwards and Zota both say their study suggests the need for further review and regulation of chemicals used in food manufacturing. They point out that alternative plasticizers are increasingly used as substitutes for phthalates, banned or subject to restrictions, but that the studies necessary to demonstrate that they are safe have not yet been carried out or are inconclusive.

The study also raises the question of whether certain minority groups may be disproportionately affected by these products, especially due to insufficient income to regularly consume healthy food. ” Underprivileged neighborhoods often have a large number of fast food outlets, but limited access to healthier foods like fruits and vegetables Zota said.

” More research needs to be done to find out if people living in these food deserts are more exposed to these harmful chemicals “. These increasingly numerous and alarming studies show that systemic efforts will be necessary to reduce their presence. In the meantime and given these findings, limiting the consumption of fast food products seems like a logical first step.

Source: Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology