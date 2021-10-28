FC Barcelona: Pjanic mocks Koeman before deleting his message

Ronald Koeman was sacked by FC Barcelona and Miralem Pjanic seems to have appreciated this decision.

Miralem Pjanic lashed out at Ronald Koeman after the announcement of the FC Barcelona coach’s dismissal, but after posting a message on social media, the midfielder quickly retracted.

Pjanic had a tough time at Camp Nou under the Dutch coach, and struggled to find any playing minutes before leaving for Besiktas this summer.

The 31-year-old made his feelings about Koeman’s dismissal clear on social media, as he liked a post about his sacking before posting an Instagram story with an interesting caption.





“Knowing when to let this shit go,” the caption read.

Pjanic then deleted the story, but the message was clear: he hardly lost the hostility he had previously expressed towards his former coach.

“He [Koeman] had an attitude with me that no one understood, “Pjanic told Tuttosport in September.

“Not even [Lionel] Messi, who often asked me if something had happened. I couldn’t stay in Barcelona with [Ronald] Koeman, I would have lost a year and wanted to play. “