FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Rewards October 2021: How To Get Them?

FIFA 22 launched on consoles and PC on October 1. And like every year, its multiplayer mode unleashes passions. Today we’re taking you through how to get the FIFA Ultimate Team for the month of October award, via Prime Gaming.

It’s not just free games at Prime Gaming: there are also a large number of perks and bonuses to unlock in the most popular multiplayer games for gamers, and in particular FIFA 22. The famous soccer simulation license developed by EA Sports is partnering with Amazon to allow players to benefit from content for use on FUT 22 via Prime Gaming.

Good news: Prime Gaming is included in theAmazon Prime subscription, free for the first 30 days and reserving many benefits other than in-game rewards: access to the Prime Video program catalog, free delivery on your physical product orders on Amazon, an included Twitch support subscription to give to a streamer of your choice each month to support them and enjoy their personalized emotes …

Via Prime Gaming You can get 7 rare players, 2 players of your choice, 12 rare consumables and 1 rare Gold item on loan (5 matches). In addition, benefit from Road to the Knockouts player items. These cosmetics are just one of the many advantages that the Prime subscription has in store for you, the regular price of which is 49 € per year. We explain below how to claim the reward if you are a Prime subscriber:





Claim the FIFA 22 Prime Gaming Reward

Go to the dedicated portal to FIFA 22 from Prime Gaming.

to FIFA 22 from Prime Gaming. Log into your Amazon account

On Prime Gaming, click “Recover now”

Link your EA Account to Amazon Prime to get your reward.

