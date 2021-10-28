first clues on the future composition of Galthié!

Zapping Fifteen World Interview Remi Bonfils: Captain in the French team?

Scrutinized from A to Z, the first high intensity training of XV France took place this Wednesday in front of a handful of journalist present in Marcoussis. During this Rugbyrama session affirms that Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack were aligned respectively at the position of opener and first center.

The experienced Gael Fickou wore the number 13 chasuble while Damian Penaud, Donovan Taofifenua and Matthis Lebel have turned a lot. At the back, Melvyn Jaminet completed the 3/4 line at the expense of Brice Dulin.

In front, Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Demba Bamba formed the first row. Toulousain Thibaut Flament was present in the starting XV alongside Paul Willemse. Finally, Francois Gros, Dylan Cretin and Anthony Jelonch at the number 8 extension dialed the third line. Gregory Aldritt, who played with La Rochelle this Sunday, alternated with the latter, reports Sud-Ouest.

Antoine Dupont spared, it was the Lyonnais Baptiste Couilloud who was in the fray.



