More

    first clues on the future composition of Galthié!

    Sports


    Zapping Fifteen World Interview Remi Bonfils: Captain in the French team?

    Scrutinized from A to Z, the first high intensity training of XV France took place this Wednesday in front of a handful of journalist present in Marcoussis. During this Rugbyrama session affirms that Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack were aligned respectively at the position of opener and first center.

    The experienced Gael Fickou wore the number 13 chasuble while Damian Penaud, Donovan Taofifenua and Matthis Lebel have turned a lot. At the back, Melvyn Jaminet completed the 3/4 line at the expense of Brice Dulin.

    In front, Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand and Demba Bamba formed the first row. Toulousain Thibaut Flament was present in the starting XV alongside Paul Willemse. Finally, Francois Gros, Dylan Cretin and Anthony Jelonch at the number 8 extension dialed the third line. Gregory Aldritt, who played with La Rochelle this Sunday, alternated with the latter, reports Sud-Ouest.

    Antoine Dupont spared, it was the Lyonnais Baptiste Couilloud who was in the fray.


    to summarize

    The Blues’ first high intensity training took place and gave some little clues. The Jalibert / Ntamack pair started. Melvyn Jaminet was preferred to Brice Dulin at the back.

    Find all the latest rugby news with the World Fifteen.

    Jean-Baptiste Soucasse


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleDiscover the recipe for the miracle slimming juice to drink twice a day to say goodbye to all your extra pounds, without sport!
    Next articleonline draw of the day

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC