Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach: horrific escape game thrills again on PS5 in not-so-childish trailer

One might think at first glance, with its characters and cutscenes, that Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is for all audiences: in reality, it has something much darker … and does not hesitate to show it in this short story. trailer.

chills and nannies

The Five Nights at Freddy’s have always liked to mix two artistic tones, drawing both from the general public – almost childhood – and the horrific for a tasty mix of genres: this new Security Breach episode will be no exception to the rule and has stood out in this new trailer, released during Sony’s State of Play.





For this fifth episode, our famous teddy bears and other materials will keep the “security” of a pizzeria, from which it will be necessary to escape at all costs by playing with the angles, the cameras, the doors or the various shelters under penalty of ending up in a pitiful state. state : Just to give you a better overview, here is a new trailer supported by several evocative gameplay clips.

The game will be released on December 16, 2021 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but also on PC, Xbox Series and Xbox One.