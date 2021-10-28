five stewards fired after the intrusion of a supporter on the lawn

According to L’Equipe, five stewards of the security company providing OM, who were located in the area from which a young man left to enter the lawn of the Velodrome on Sunday during Marseille-PSG, were dismissed by their business.

Fired because of a streaker fan of Lionel Messi. According to information from L’Equipe, five stewards of the security company providing OM, who were in the area from which the individual emerged who entered the lawn of the Vélodrome on Sunday during OM-PSG (0-0), were dismissed by this private company because of this incident. “They will no longer intervene in the matches, they have been taken out of the OM system and dismissed by their company,” the Marseille club told L’Equipe.





A reminder to the law for the young streaker

It was during the second half that this spectator entered the pitch and approached Messi before being evacuated by stewards. The young man, who has never been a Vélodrome subscriber, said during his custody that he was born in 2006 and was isolated on French territory, without an identity document. He was sentenced to a simple reminder of the law on Wednesday.

Half a dozen supporters arrested after incidents in front of the Vélodrome on the sidelines of OM-PSG were sentenced to terms of up to two years in prison, all accompanied by stadium bans. In total, 21 people had been arrested and 17 taken into police custody, prosecuted for degradation, rocket possession and violence or even insults or rebellions against the police.

The match was also interrupted for a few moments in the first period because of projectiles thrown in the direction of a corner post, when Neymar was about to strike. As announced by RMC Sport, the file of these incidents was investigated by the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League. The decisions will be released on November 17.