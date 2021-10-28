Foot OL – OL: Bosz forced to justify himself against his players – Olympique Lyonnais

Olympique Lyonnais suffered a very hard defeat on Sunday in Nice (2-3), after leading 2-0 until ten minutes from the end. Peter Bosz explained to his players the reason for his late changes.

In the 80th minute on Sunday at the Allianz Riviera, Peter Bosz undoubtedly expected to leave quietly with three precious points against a direct competitor on the podium, in this race for qualification in the Champions League. OL led by two goals and mastered their subject perfectly. But Youcef Atal, whose entry upset the meeting, sounded the revolt. Tino Kadewere took a red, and the Lyonnais collapsed to ten. For the first time since 1985, a team lost after leading by two goals with ten minutes remaining. An extremely rare fact in Ligue 1. Peter Bosz was quickly criticized for his wait-and-see attitude. While he complains regularly about the sequence of matches, he made his first change in the 88th minute. His team was already suffering from lightning. The Dutch coach returned to this disillusion, entrusting the explanation he gave to his players.





1 – Nice is the 1st Ligue 1 team to have won an elite match after being led by 2 goals in the 80th minute from Marseille in March 1985 (3-2 v Brest). Gnaque. #OGCNOL @ogcnice https://t.co/QN5bPxWkeD – OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 24, 2021

“Until then, there had been no chances against us”

“We had to work on the heads, we were very disappointed, my staff, myself, when we lost such a clear match… We had 80 comfortable minutes. We were really good at 2-0. Nice was not coming to pick us up, it was good. We came out from behind, we were not afraid to do the pressing very high, we had confidence. I explained to the players why there were no changes. Until then, there had been no chances against us ”, said Peter Bosz at a press conference, before the reception of the second in Ligue 1, RC Lens, on Saturday at 9 p.m. at Groupama Stadium. OL, already five points behind the blood and gold, must rebound immediately.