Foot OM – PSG: Neymar in the closet, the shock decision is needed

In delicacy with his adductors and package against Leipzig (3-2), Neymar delivered an indigent performance against OM.

The persistent mishap of the Paris Saint-Germain star is starting to seriously worry the supporters but also the managers and staff of the Parisian club. And for good reason, Neymar is only a shadow of himself this season, with only one goal and zero assist in Ligue 1 since the start of the championship. Too little influence on the game of his team, he fails to take advantage of the presence of his friend Lionel Messi to shine and regain some semblance of form. Concern for Eric Di Meco, who felt on the RMC antenna that it was high time to impose a small bet on Neymar’s bench. It remains to be seen whether Mauricio Pochettino will have the courage to make such a radical choice, which would certainly not be without consequences in the life of the locker room.

🎙 “He can’t play football. He has a physical problem. He just has to become a football player again.” For Di Meco, Neymar clearly has a physical problem that prevents him from performing. #rmclive pic.twitter.com/rbLZWTnqzg

– Super Moscato Show (@Moscato_Show) October 27, 2021

“Normally a guy like that should be able to sit on the bench. But in football today, I have the impression that this is no longer possible. Explain to me why it is not possible when you are Neymar and you are not good and not concerned to put him on the bench ” Judge Eric Di Meco about the No. 10 Paris Saint-Germain, before continuing. “In my opinion, he was not fit to play. I found him in such difficulty on the acceleration against OM, that for me it is not rational. He can’t play football. He has a physical problem and when he does you don’t put the guy on the pitch. I think it would do him good. It’s complicated to put him on the bench. But I think he needs to take care of himself, leave him at home for a bit, put him in a cool place. Get him back to football. He must become a football player again ” launched Eric Di Meco, who would take the place of Mauricio Pochettino this radical decision. For the good of PSG but also of Neymar, who must redo the icing according to the ex-defender of OM …