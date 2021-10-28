Foot PSG – Ander Herrera stolen from the Bois de Boulogne, his version questioned?

No match for PSG this week, but after the Icardi-Wanda affair, it was Ander Herrera who made the headlines despite himself.

Returning from an advertising operation, the Paris SG midfielder was held up while he was waiting at a red light in the Bois de Boulogne. The Spaniard explained to the authorities that a “transvestite” had stolen his phone and his wallet, finally extracting 200 euros from him. The facts unfolded on Tuesday, and this Wednesday, in the face of swelling rumors, his clan took the floor. His entourage explained that the PSG player had indeed lodged a complaint, to prevent this kind of problem from happening again, and that the Spaniard was indeed the victim in this sad affair but without consequences or violence.





A somewhat easy version

For the moment, the author of this attack has not been apprehended, but there is still another story that the newspaper Liberation went to seek. The newspaper interviewed a member of the sex work union in France (Strass), Thierry Schaffauser. The latter expressed some doubts about this theft of 200 euros and this intrusion into Ander Herrera’s car. “ A sex worker has no interest in pointing out a potential client. It is the best way for her and the others to stop having them. We only have the player’s version at the moment and we would like to know what happened. If the guy negotiated his pass, didn’t want to pay, I can understand that the colleague grabbed the wallet. If of course it is a colleague behind this attack. It can happen that a sex worker steals. But a priori and given the current context, I find it a bit easy. At the moment, they are more often victims than perpetrators of assault “, Insisted on Thierry Schaffauser, who would like to point out that sex workers are very often attacked without this moving anyone.