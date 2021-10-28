Foot PSG – PSG: Attacked on Neymar, Pochettino puts a journalist in his place

On the eve of the reception of the LOSC, Mauricio Pochettino stepped up to the plate for Neymar, before being particularly annoyed by a question from a journalist.

Neymar has had an extremely disappointing start to the season. If he shows good will, especially on defensive retreats, the number 10 of PSG has a hard time making any differences. He tries less, dribbles less and eliminates less. He is not very decisive, and as proof, he has scored only one small club goal for the moment, on a penalty against OL. Last Sunday, Neymar delivered another disappointing performance against OM (0-0). But if Mauricio Pochettino took it out in the 82nd, he took his defense this Thursday at a press conference. “For me, Neymar is a player with enormous talent, one of the best players in the world. At PSG, we make sure to give him everything he needs to express himself at best on the pitch. I’m happy with him. We hope that he will continue to progress ”, assured the Argentine coach, logically defending one of his stars. But this answer was not enough to close the subject.

🗣💬 “It’s an opinion, not a question.” 🔴🔵 When Mauricio Pochettino gets annoyed after a journalist’s question about Neymar’s form at PSG this season. pic.twitter.com/YTvjAVu7Sv

– RMC Sport (@RMCsport) October 28, 2021

” In relation to whose analysis…? Who analyzes his state of form…? It’s an opinion, not a question! “

A journalist has indeed returned to the charge on the Neymar case by asking Mauricio Pochettino: “In view of his current performances and his state of form, have you ever considered leaving Neymar on the bench? “. The former coach of Tottenham, translated by his assistant, Miguel D’Agostino, retorted, a bit annoyed. “When you say in relation to performance, from whom does this analysis or opinion come? “. The journalist then revised his question by skipping the first part on Neymar’s current level. Mauricio Pochettino ended up responding with irritation felt in his tone of voice. ” In relation to whose analysis…? Who analyzes his state of form…? It’s an opinion, not a question! All players can play, and all players can be on the bench. We train a team of 33 players, everyone feels capable of playing. Whoever does not start or is replaced is not happy, but that is what happens in any club. Otherwise we would have to propose a rule with only 11 players in the workforce! », Released Mauricio Pochettino, who would welcome with relief a great match of Neymar against LOSC at the Parc des Princes on Friday evening (9 p.m.).