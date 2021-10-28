Football OL – Lucas Paqueta, don’t talk to him about the transfer window at OL – Olympique Lyonnais

Real boss of OL since the start of the season, Lucas Paqueta continues to see his rating climb on the transfer market. Not a problem for Lyon, as the Brazilian midfielder intends to stay with Les Gones next season.

If the Rhone club has sometimes been wrong about some recruitments in recent years, Lyon has on the other hand achieved a hell of a blow on the transfer window by bringing in Lucas Paqueta against a check for 20 million euros in 2020. After a good first season at OL, during which he was a little in the shadow of Memphis Depay, the Brazilian international is splashing Ligue 1 with his talent. Under the orders of Peter Bosz, the 24-year-old treats all the followers of the French championship, and more specifically the supporters of the Gones. Fans who have made Paqueta the new darling of Groupama Stadium. It must be said that Auriverde has been OL’s providential man in recent weeks. In sparkling form, Paqueta intends to bring Lyon back to its place, that is to say on the podium in L1 and in the Champions League. A competition that he dreams of playing in Lyon, where his future is emerging in the medium term.





“I want to play the Champions League with Lyon”

“I am very happy when I live in Lyon, the warmth of the supporters gives me more responsibility, I hope to do my best to meet their expectations and help the team achieve their goals. I think I’ve always worked a lot, always been focused. The atmosphere, the affection, the friends here gave me confidence. I feel at peace at home with my family. I’m at my best but I don’t want to stop here, I still want to look better, every day in training, in every game. I have already said that I am very happy here, I am living the most important moment of my career, I want it to last as long as possible. I want to play the Champions League with Lyon, even if there are other goals this year. I am happy, I feel good. I thank Juninho and the president for their support. I want to continue having fun here because I feel very good ”, detailed, in press conference, Paqueta, which reassures the fans of the OL. For the moment, because next summer, the situation will perhaps be different if Jean-Michel Aulas receives a big offer from a big European club for his new star… But in the meantime, it is in Lyon that Paqueta is going continue to grow, and that is already a good thing for OL and L1.