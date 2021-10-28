Football PSG – PSG: Salah track number 1 to replace Mbappé

The next summer transfer window is one of all dangers for PSG, which has a good chance of losing Kylian Mbappé.

At the end of his contract in June, the Paris Saint-Germain striker has still not extended his contract. Barring a huge turnaround, he is unlikely to do so as his goal is still to join Real Madrid. For PSG, it is therefore essential to anticipate and prepare the succession of Kylian Mbappé. The name of Erling Haaland often comes up in the mercato section but according to information relayed by Calcio Mercato, it is Mohamed Salah who is the # 1 track in Qatar to compensate for the departure of Kylian Mbappé. It must be said that the Egyptian international from Liverpool, who has regained his best level this season after a more complicated year, absolutely ticks all the boxes.

In addition to being at an extraordinary sporting level, Mohamed Salah has the advantage of being in a favorable contractual situation for Paris Saint-Germain. And for good reason, the Liverpool striker will have only one year of contract with the Reds next June, which will automatically place the Premier League club in a delicate situation. According to some European media reports, Mohamed Salah demands the colossal salary of 25 million euros per year to extend to Liverpool, emoluments that the Reds are not certain to grant him. A godsend for Paris SG, which of course will not look at the expense to afford Mohamed Salah. Because with the economy of the salary of Kylian Mbappé, whose departure is clear, the club of the capital will obviously have the means to satisfy the financial expectations of the Egyptian. It remains to be seen whether Mohamed Salah, who is thriving in the Premier League, will agree to leave the most competitive league in the world to join Messi and Neymar in Ligue 1.





Last week, questioned on this subject, the one who is one of the favorites for the Ballon d’Or 2021, admitted that he did not see himself leaving Liverpool. ” It does not depend on me. But if you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my career. But I don’t have much to say, it’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants, it is not up to me “, Had entrusted, on Sky Sports, Mohamed Salah, even before his hat-trick in the historic victory (0-5) of the Reds against Manchester United at Old Trafford. A feat that earned him the top African scorer in the Premier League’s long history with 107. Only Samuel Eto’o, scorer of 162 La Liga goals, did better than Salah in the Big Five.

Suffice to say that Paris Saint-Germain may still have difficulty convincing the Egyptian international to leave a club of which he has already become a legend when he only joined Anfield four years ago from AS Roma for 42 million euros, even though he had signed in 2014 at Chelsea, the Blues having spent 16.5 million euros to bring Mohamed Salah from FC Basel. Now, the value of the 29-year-old striker is estimated by Transfermarkt at € 100million. If Salah wins the Ballon d’Or, we do not even dare to imagine the impact on his value.