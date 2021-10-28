For Christophe Barbier, the success of CNews “will only last a while”

He does not fear the rise of CNews. This morning, in “L’instant Deluxe”, on the “Télé Star Play” platform, Jordan De Luxe received Christophe Barbier, for the promotion of his book, co-written with Cyril Hanouna, “What the people told me. French “(Fayard editions). During the interview, the BFMTV columnist was asked about the audience performance of CNews since the start of the school year, which has repeatedly ranked first in France.

Read also TV “Collabos”, “Go fuck yourself” …: Paul Larrouturou broadcasts on LCI the …

TV “Télématin”: Why was Thomas Sotto absent this Thursday on France 2?

TV

Disappointing audiences of “A French affair”: Guillaume de Tonquédec points …



“CNews proceeds by ideological reflection”

“The audiovisual industry has been overtaken by this political coloring. Some say ‘We are with everyone, against no one, everyone has their place with us’. This is the case of BFMTV which is a sociologically generalist news channel“, Christophe Barbier analyzed. And to mention CNews:”They want a segment. The one of people who say: ‘This is bad. That’s good’. They chose this corpus. In the troubled period that we live with anxieties and fears, this corpus is increasing. But it only lasts a while!“.

According to the man in the red scarf, CNews’ audience will automatically decline because “the people change“.”Today, BFMTV is ahead! The morning is ahead. On the average day, with a few exceptions, BFMTV is ahead. Especially if you say ‘news channels’ in the street, the name that comes to mind is BFMTV!“, he continued. And to continue:”CNews has moved to an opinion channel. It is very good. I am not criticizing. You need it in a democracy. We are in 2021. But an opinion channel is another offer – with its strengths and weaknesses – than a news channel (…) CNews proceeds by ideological reflection“.

“Part of the people have found the spokesperson for their anger in CNews”

Christophe Barbier then compared the audience battle between BFMTV and CNews to a marathon: “In a race, someone is racing past you. Are you starting to sprint? You will burn out and you will not finish your marathon. You continue your marathon and at kilometer 10, the sprinter, you catch up with him“, pictured the columnist of BFMTV.”BFMTV has settled into the position of the marathoner and it is not yesterday. CNews has been in that of the sprinter since June 2020. Since the release of the first containment. All the anguish of the country had been released. Part of the people found CNews to speak up for their anger. It will only last a while“, he concluded. puremedias.com offers you to watch the sequence.