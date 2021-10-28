For only 13 €, this wireless charger also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker

Belkin offers a lot of phone accessories, and it has a few products that stand out. Indeed, the manufacturer offers an induction charger compatible with fast charging, which comes with a speaker. Rather cool, this charger is at the moment inexpensive, going to only 13 euros.

Over the years, the manufacturer Belkin has made a real reputation in the field of telephone accessories. Its chargers, in particular, are of very good quality. This is the case of BoostCharge which offers not only fast wireless charging, but also a speaker. Today its price is down sharply and falls to less than 13 euros only.

This Belkin charger offers

Compact design

10 W fast and wireless charging

Compatibility with protective cases and shells

As well as a speaker with a power of 10W

With a starting price of 59.99 euros, the induction charger with speaker Belkin is now displayed at 19.99 euros at Boulanger. However, using the promo code ” VIP15 ″ it drops to 17 euros and even drops to less than 13 euros thanks to a 25% refund offer valid until December 31, 2021.

A space-saving charger that diffuses sound

The Belkin Inductive Charger offers a compact size that takes up little space on your nightstand or desk. With its weight of only 110 grams, the charger will be easy to carry on the go, whether in a bag or simply in your pocket.





Its particularity lies in the fact that it is equipped with a Bluetooth speaker delivering a power of 10W. A pretty cool addition that will amplify the sound when you listen to, for example, your favorite podcast, playlist or video. Also equipped with a microphone you can make audio or video calls without worries. Moreover, thanks to its base, your smartphone remains manageable and can be used in landscape or portrait mode. So you can continue to watch your favorite series or do a FaceTime without running out of battery.

Simply fast

It is true that wireless charging may seem less efficient than conventional wired charging, but the charger from Belkin will prove you wrong. With it, you will enjoy a fast charge with a power of up to 10 W. Thus, even when you do not have your mains charger with you, you will be sure to recover the necessary energy for your device by in no time. Finally, the manufacturer promises compatibility with most cases with a thickness of less than 3mm, so no need to remove your smartphone from its protection to recharge it.

