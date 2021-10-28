For the co-founder of Palantir, a paternity leave of 6 months is good for “losers”

Venture capital star Joe Lonsdale has criticized the paternity leave of US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. If he subsequently regretted the use of the term “loser”, the fact remains that for him a leader should not leave his post for 6 months.

The “correct male answer”? Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of Palantir and star of venture capitalist, cracked a controversial tweet Wednesday, after the announcement of the 6-month paternity leave of US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

“It’s great that fathers spend time with their children and support mothers. But any man in an important position who takes 6 months off for a newborn baby is a looser,” he says.

“In the old days, men had babies and worked harder to secure their future. That’s the right male answer,” he concludes.





While few fathers still allow themselves to take parental leave, particularly in France, several personalities in venture capital have stepped up to criticize the exit of Joe Lonsdale.

The latter, while justifying his sentence, nevertheless regretted the term “loser” to evoke these fathers. “In an intense operational environment, losing key leaders for six months does not seem necessary to me, but I respect your point of view.”

In France, paternity – or second parent’s leave – has been reduced to 28 days, including a compulsory week, on July 1.