France has an incredible 2021 talent: discover Eric Antoine’s golden buzzer

This Wednesday, October 27, Eric Antoine was moved to tears before the performance of a duo of singers in La France a un incredible talent. Results? He sent these two young artists directly to the final, thanks to the golden buzzer.

He sent them straight to the final. This Wednesday, October 27, viewers were able to relax in front of a new episode of France has an incredible. The opportunity to discover anonymous people who could move the jury made up of Hélène Ségara, Marianne James, Sugar Sammy or Eric Antoine. Besides, the latter was so upset by a performance that he did not hesitate a single second before sending a duo to the final, by activating the golden buzzer. Indeed, during the show, two young men came to interpret one of their creation. Randjess and Brichapik wanted tackle the discomfort of students, left aside during the pandemic and the various confinements.

A moving text, which touched the magician in the heart.“When you started, the tears rose. The sincerity of your words, but also the intelligence, the lived experience, the suffering, this suicide attempt … I really felt your pain and this lived tragedy”, said Eric Antoine, before pressing the golden buzzer. The two artists were able to burst their joy on stage, even if on the Web, some Internet users have not really appreciated or even understood the gesture of the magician. Whatever, the two rappers are indeed in the final.

They join the World Taekwondo group in the final

They join the World Taekwondo group, which had performed last week a martial arts demonstration that had so seduced Hélène Ségara, that she had sent them, too, directly to the final. : “When I was little I dreamed of doing martial arts and my parents didn’t have enough money. Everything I saw amazed me, you are my dream and I want to be the your !”, she revealed, her eyes filled with tears. From now on, the group of sportsmen and the duo of singers will fighting for € 100,000 in the final of the new season of France has an incredible talent.

