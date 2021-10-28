France is one of the “leading tech countries in Western Europe”, according to France Stratégie

Despite a dynamic ecosystem and numerous job creations, French start-ups are facing recruitment difficulties.

According to the report drawn up by France Stratégie – an organization responsible for advising the government – in collaboration with the Directorate-General for Enterprises, France is one of the “leading tech countries in Western Europe»Thanks to its fifteen unicorns (a start-up whose valuation exceeds one billion dollars) and its 400 incubators or start-up accelerators.

But if aid for innovation or tax reductions have favored the emergence of this ecosystem, “the challenges of recruitment and training must now be brought to the fore“. Start-ups struggle to find candidates for several reasons. First, a need for very specific skills that evolves rapidly as the growth of the company accelerates. The “shortage of candidates“Can also be explained by the economic instability of the sector and”the resulting uncertaintyThe report says.





Finally, everything related to human resources (HR) is often “a neglected issue», Can we read there. “The skills development policy is not always a priority and career management remains poorly thought out», Write the authors. The HR function is often embodied by the boss of the company who, through his “lack of mastery of labor law»But also his«lack of time and the relative loneliness of the entrepreneur», Struggles to fulfill the role.

Five recommendations

On the business side, the report calls for diversifying search channels for recruiting. He also insists on the need for better cooperation between start-ups and training establishments, for example by having recourse to apprenticeship, which is still very rare in the sector. Finally, it is necessary “strengthen HR functions“And improve the”employer brand», That is to say the way in which companies communicate to attract candidates.

France Strategy also proposes to the public authorities to increase the connections between “the start-up ecosystem” and “the employment-training field“. It is also necessary “facilitate access to support systems for hiringOr even offer continuing training for employees and managers, suggests the report.