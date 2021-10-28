Franck Azéma is the new coach of RC Toulon

The Var club should introduce its new coach to the press on Friday morning.

The Toulon Rugby club formalized, Thursday, October 28, the appointment of Franck Azéma as new general manager, two days after separating “from a common agreement“with Patrice Collazo after the heavy defeat against La Rochelle (39-6). The Catalan has won the Brennus twice, in 2009 with Perpignan and in 2017 with ASM Clermont Auvergne, a club with which he also won the Challenge European in 2019.

If Franck Azéma was presented to the players at the start of the afternoon, the preparation for the match against Biarritz Olympique on Saturday 30 October remains in the hands of interim coach James Coughlan and the Toulon staff.

RCT President Bernard Lemaître declared that he was “very happy to welcome Franck Azéma, a high quality manager with extensive experience in French rugby. […] Our common ambition will be to quickly find the path to victory and success, in the Top 14 as well as in the European Cup ”. With only two victories in eight games, the Toulon club is at the penultimate place in the championship.

It is ! is the new General Manager of

More info: https://t.co/0bDwsRdUqg pic.twitter.com/ugKurrY3zt – RCT – RC Toulon (@RCTofficiel) October 28, 2021

Franck Azéma, for his part, confided his pride in joining the RCT. “The opportunity to lead the sporting future of the RCT represents a great challenge to take up. I look forward to returning to the pitch and sharing my experience with the players and staff, with the aim of achieving positive results for the club very quickly.“