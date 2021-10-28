French team. The captaincy of Antoine Dupont is not unanimous? Yet he should!

“Because of his performances for some time, it is true that he imposed himself a little bit“. Invited by the press to give his opinion on the appointment of Antoine Dupont as captain of the XV of France for the upcoming autumn tour, the Rochelais rear Brice Dulin did not go by four ways. the other Blues questioned elsewhere, Dylan Cretin in the lead, sure he will “stay the same in his way of being“And how could it have been otherwise, exactly?

VIDEO. French team. How Dupont was chosen: the intimate behind the scenes of the captain’s selection

In addition to evolving on another planet in terms of performance, “Toto” really seems to have changed dimension for some time. Already because in its wake, the whole team is moving forward and being pulled up; good start for a captain, right? Beyond his physical and gestural qualities that everyone knows, the native of Lannemezan also seems to have taken a step forward in terms of his management ability and his kicking game for many months now, something that has long been criticized for him. . It is not for nothing that he is today considered by (very) many observers as the best player in the world, quite simply.

But Dupont, and this is also where his status changed considerably in 2021, also became more leader. Still not by becoming a big talker, but rather by remaining this very serious boy in training, respectful, smiling, humble, intelligent and above all more and more assertive in collective decision-making, in the advice he allows himself. to lavish. Let’s say that beyond claiming it, Dupont assumes his role without flinching, remaining the same and continuing to evolve at the same level, if not more. Always with this permanent impression that with him everything is simple, that everything touches him, concerns him, without ever reaching him …





RUGBY. Owen Farrell praises Antoine Dupont following the announcement of his captaincy

But then what to answer to all those who are screaming from the rooftops that the captain should have been Gaël Fickou in the name of his experience (63 selections) or Julien Marchand for his well-assumed character and the role he already occupies with the Stade Toulousain? Just that they were also legitimate, it is true, but that there is nothing to fear for the 24-year-old scrum-half. Moreover, via L’Equipe, the main interested party cuts short all those who also argue that this new role would put additional pressure on his shoulders and distort him:

If the staff chose me to take the position of captain, it is for my way of being and the man that I am, so I won’t have to change the way I operate. I might as well concentrate on my game as I was doing until now. I don’t see why that would have any influence. Afterwards, I’m going to stay as I am, I’m not going to change my way of being.

As such, don’t forget that it was he himself who led Stade Toulousain to victory in the Champions Cup last May, while Julien Marchand was suspended. Also at the start of the season, he is also one of the captains of the most watched club in France (4 captains out of 8 possible). Did you stress it more, lose it, or distort it? On the contrary, he never appeared so strong. Better, he also proved in the eyes of all that his relationship with the referees was excellent and be sure, this aspect counted in his appointment to the armband of the XV of France. Certainly, Dupont does not dispute all the decisions of the officials and does not beg 10 times to hope with 1 reward. But as he says so well, “the referees are often the best placed, they often know the rule much better than we do“. And then when you are the best player in the world, no need to force your aura …

VIDEO. When the referee M. Chalon congratulates Antoine Dupont for his impeccable attitude as captain