Fujifilm Instax Link Wide review: a portable large format film photo printer

The Instax Link Wide comes with a base and a wrist strap. © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

The Instax Link wide was presented by Fujifilm in October 2021 in two colors (ash white and mocha gray). The recommended retail price for the launch has been set at € 149.99.

Remember that Fujifilm has a wide range of cameras and instant printers in Mini format, like the Instax Mini 11 or Instax Mini Link, but also in square format – which is not not unlike the Polaroid with nostalgia – with the Instax Share SP-3 and the Instax Square SQ20 body.

Using a design with rounded shapes, the Instax Link Wide wishes to seduce the general public with a “fun” and easy-to-use printer, but also companies operating in particular in the fields of communication or events. To achieve this, several creative and personalization functions are available.

Fujifilm unveils a new portable printer, the Instax Link Wide. In English, the word wide translates to “wide” and thus perfectly designates the largest of the films in the manufacturer’s Instax range. With a 3: 2 ratio, Instax Wide paper sits alongside Instax Mini and Instax Square.

An elegant printer If we are talking about a portable printer here, it is difficult to carry the Instax Link Wide in a pocket. With its 139 mm wide, it is however easily transportable in a bag. Little more, Fujifilm includes in the box a small strap that can be useful. The construction of the Instax Link Wide is of good quality and no major flaws are to be noted. Completely rounded, the printer presents a successful and rather elegant “ripple effect” over its entire surface, although the object is all plastic. Note the small imitation chrome finishes of the most beautiful effect.

The small chrome finishes are quite nice. © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

Simplicity and efficiency The use remains simple. A screen-printed button “Instax” turns the device off and on with a small light animation. At the back, a switch opens the hatch to load the 10 instant film cartridge. On the underside of the Instax Link Wide, a micro-USB format socket – let us recall in passing to Fujifilm that it is rather the USB-C format which has become essential in 2021 – allows the battery to be recharged. Fujifilm has the good taste to deliver the Instax Mini Link with a stand handy enough to store it vertically. However, it would have been necessary to position the connector on the side to be able to recharge the printer once placed on the dock. The autonomy announced by Fujifilm (100 impressions) should be comfortable.

The micro-USB format plug could have been better positioned. © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

An easy-to-use application To use the printer, it must be connected to a smartphone using a Bluetooth connection. Very easy to use, the Link Wide application takes the user by the hand from the first start. Then, it is possible to request a direct print or to make your own creations. Duplicating the draw up to a maximum of 10 draws is also a snap.

At the back, the hatch to insert the cartridge containing 10 films. © Guillaume du Mesgnil d’Engente / The Digital

We find several creative options for arranging, cropping or modifying the rendering of images. Filters are also present, including a new one that should revive the colors of a more natural photo. You can personalize your photos with emojis or decorative frames. Be careful, the different choices can sometimes be a bit kitsch. You will have to think twice before launching a draw. It is also possible to add a logo or a QR code. In this way, GPS coordinates, a website, a text or audio message – a maximum of 15 seconds saved for 2 years – can be associated with the image that can be shared, for example as an elaborate business card. .

The app offers a lot of creative options. © Fujifilm

Responsiveness: a swift draw The Instax Link Wide is very fast. We measured paper transfer and paper exit in less than 15 seconds in both cases. It is especially the development of the image which is a little longer and which also gives a certain charm to the Instax instant photo, unlike thermal sublimation or Zink technology. To see the final image appear, it will take between 4 and 5 minutes, breaking everything.