Gaël Monfils stopped by Diego Schwartzman in Vienna

On the last round, Monfils can not regret. The Schwartzman machine was running at full speed and returned absolutely everything. Less fresh, Monfils could not do anything. If there must be any regrets, they will rather be at the level of a first set started very laboriously. Unable to adjust to the service (his first ball percentage will rise painfully to 59% after being at 30% on his first engagements), Monfils also lacked precision in his search for the right balance between offense and play. in control.