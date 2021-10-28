Gaël Monfils stopped by Diego Schwartzman in Vienna

The consistency of Diego Schwartzman will have paid off against the isolated blows of Gaël Monfils. Opposed in the second round of the Vienna Open, the two men delivered a good match which ended up tilting in favor of the Argentinian (7-6 [5], 4-6, 6-2).
On the last round, Monfils can not regret. The Schwartzman machine was running at full speed and returned absolutely everything. Less fresh, Monfils could not do anything. If there must be any regrets, they will rather be at the level of a first set started very laboriously. Unable to adjust to the service (his first ball percentage will rise painfully to 59% after being at 30% on his first engagements), Monfils also lacked precision in his search for the right balance between offense and play. in control.
A second set of high quality
Quickly broken, however, he managed to erase his handicap to return to 4-4. Finally the Frenchman returned to the fight. Pushed to the tie-break, Schwartzman regained his effectiveness at the start of the match, like the set point and his magnificent backhand along the line.
But Monfils had shown the best and he confirmed it at the start of the second set with a quick break to lead 3-1. Not only was he managing to maintain this advantage, but he was clearly building up. Chaining the dazzling forehands, Monfils also allowed himself to do the show to the delight of the public. At the end of the second set, he was simply irresistible.
But the improvement will have been fleeting. Schwartzman quickly regained his lucidity and Monfils began to draw, still not helped by his serve (8 aces, but 7 double faults). In the end, it was a small setback for Monfils who had not left a tournament without having won at least two matches since the Olympic Games.