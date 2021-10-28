Galaxy Watch 4: price drop on the ultimate Samsung smartwatch

From October 25 to November 15, Fnac and Samsung are joining forces to offer innovation weeks with promotions of up to -25% on the latest releases from the Korean giant. If you’re looking for a good smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are now a bit more affordable.

True everyday objects in the same way as smartphones, smartwatches, or connected watches in French, are now part of the urban landscape and have experienced a real explosion in sales this year with more than 18 million copies sold in the second quarter alone. 2021 and growth of + 50% over one year.

Available in 4 different versions ranging from 269 € to 399 €, the Galaxy Watch 4 benefit from a 10% money back offer (ODR) on all models bringing down the prices.

If Apple remains the undisputed market leader with more than 100 million Apple Watch in circulation around the world, the competition is very present and does not intend to let it go, like Xiaomi or Samsung in particular, which offer real alternatives to the American leader with products that are often cheaper and better equipped.

The latest ones at Samsung are called the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. If they embed the same Exynos W920 in-house processor coupled with 1.5 GB of RAM, the only major differences between the two watches are purely aesthetic.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 connected watch, one of the best competitor of the Apple Watch

Each watch is available in two different sizes, 42 and 46 mm for the Watch 4 Classic, 40 and 44 mm for the Watch 4. Thus, depending on the size and the model, we can have a 1.4 inch screen for a definition of 450 x 450 pixels and a 361 mAh battery for a 46 mm watch while the smallest 40mm will be satisfied with a 1.19-inch screen for a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels and a 247 mAh battery.





If the Watch 4 has a rather sporty look, which will make it the ideal companion for your runs, in particular thanks to the excellent precision of the integrated GPS and its better weight, the Watch 4 Classic has a rotating bezel reminiscent of the watches of yesteryear with which we liked to rotate the dial for various functions. Here the bezel allows you to navigate in the menus of the watch and we find the feeling of the small notches that we love so much.

Among all the features of the Galaxy Watch 4, we note their frankly successful design, the perfect screen, the switch to Wear OS 3 and a general impression of a high-end watch. Only small downsides, the autonomy of only 2 to 3 days (against a week for some competitors) and a water resistance of only 5 ATM, which will not allow you to dive with it, but that’s a detail.

