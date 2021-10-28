Gas, electricity: the regulator ready to sanction abuses

Posted on Oct. 28, 2021, 1:23 p.m.Updated Oct 28, 2021, 3:08 PM

“The crisis we are going through is absolutely exceptional. It causes very difficult situations for certain gas and electricity suppliers, but it must not lead to unacceptable behavior on their part ”. Dominique Jamme, director general of the services of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), issued a warning to the French energy sector on Thursday.

The fifty or so suppliers who share the market are suffering the full brunt of soaring wholesale prices, without always being able to pass them on to their customers. Some change their prices, others try by all means to “get rid” of certain subscribers. Still others – more than ten, according to the National Energy Mediator – no longer accept any new customers. Sometimes with practices denounced by CRE.

Cheap nuclear electricity

“The vast majority of suppliers behave well but some have not respected the standards, notes Dominique Jamme in an interview with“ Echos ”. They hedged themselves little or badly against rising prices. This risk-taking must not be done to the detriment of consumers ”.

CRE recalls that the alternative suppliers were able to purchase nuclear electricity at the fixed price of 42 euros per megawatt hour. This is the Arenh mechanism (regulated access to historic nuclear electricity), the conditions of which are set by law. This rate is particularly interesting at the present time, where market prices regularly exceed 100 euros per megawatt hour, with peaks of more than 200 euros. This cheap electricity represents on average half of the supply of alternative suppliers, estimates CRE.

Sanctions in the event of abuse

“However, it seems that some strongly increase their prices or even terminate contracts, including very large customers, continues Dominique Jamme. They then benefit from a volume of electricity purchased at 42 euros potentially in excess. It would be inadmissible for them to resell these purchased volumes at 42 euros pocketing a profit ”.





CRE is writing to electricity suppliers this week to warn them that they are facing sanctions by doing so. “We will systematically refer our dispute and sanctions committee in the event of abuse of Arenh,” said the director general of services. “This type of practice is marginal,” replies Naïma Idir, president of Anode, which defends alternative suppliers. Most of them have responsible practices and would have liked to benefit from more Arenh, which would have avoided such a rise in prices ”.

Enhanced surveillance

More generally, the Commission has stepped up its market surveillance. Suppliers suddenly increase their prices, which is allowed in some offers but not in others. “It all depends on how the contracts are written. If the changes are abusive, we will report them to the DGCCRF ”, the administration in charge of fraud repression, indicates the head of CRE.

“The few suppliers who cover themselves partially or not at all have benefited from very low market prices during the health crisis last year, without necessarily passing them on to their customers. It is not acceptable for consumers to suffer the effects of increases without taking advantage of decreases, ”said Dominique Jamme.

Relief providers

Another risk is emerging, that of the failure of small suppliers. Already, one of them, Hydroption, has been placed in receivership. “Others could follow, which is why we asked the government to designate relief providers as quickly as possible, as provided by law,” continues Dominique Jamme. The latter would automatically take over the customers of failing companies, under pricing conditions that remain to be determined.