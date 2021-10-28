GeForce NOW RTX 3080: Nvidia subscription arrives for pre-order

After unveiling GeForce NOW RTX 3080 last week, Nvidia has just launched the pre-order of this offer which allows you to enjoy game streaming in 1440p and 120 FPS on PC and Mac. A reservation accessible to all.

Whether you are a paid GeForce Now subscriber or previously had a free account, you can now pre-order GeForce NOW RTX 3080 on the site dedicated to the service. Pre-orders will be converted into active subscriptions between late November and early December in France, confirms Nvidia, which is awaiting the finalization of the deployment of the servers necessary to welcome players who have pre-ordered their access.

If you are not familiar with GeForce NOW RTX 3080, know that this evolution of GeForce NOW is intended to offer its subscribers a streaming gaming experience that can increase up to 1440p and 120 fps, both on PC and Mac. On a Shield TV device, the experience translates into 4K HDR at 60 FPS.

GeForce NOW RTX 3080: what price?

The subscription price is 99.99 euros for six months. This gives access to the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 platform with RTX ON and the associated servers. The gaming sessions can go up to 8 hours (compared to 6 with Priority subscription).





Note that the Founding members, for their part, benefit from 10% reduction on the subscription price. Upgrading their subscription does not erase their history, and it is possible for them to return to their original plan while keeping their “Founders for Life” rate, the important thing being to always remain a subscriber.

Five new games are coming to GeForce NOW

In parallel with the global opening of GeForce NOW RTX 3080 pre-orders, Nvidia announces the arrival of five new games within GeForce NOW: Guardians of the Galaxy (with RTX ON and DLSS), Riders Republic, Alan Wake Remastered, Hide and Shriek and Paradise Killer.