German Home Secretary urges Bayern Munich player to get vaccinated – RT in english

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called on Joshua Kimmich to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Bayern Munich player had a few days earlier motivated his refusal by “the lack of long-term studies”.

“Think it over again and get vaccinated”: in newspaper interview Bild, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer urged high-profile Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich to reconsider his current choice not to be administered the Covid-19 vaccine. “You are a model: if you get vaccinated, other people will say to themselves too”, argued the German minister.





After the large victory of his team against Hoffenheim, the player had confided in an interview with Sky Sport that he had not yet been vaccinated against the Covid. “I personally have a few questions, especially in the absence of long-term studies,” said the player, quoted by the Belgian newspaper The evening.

“Everyone should be able to make the decision to be vaccinated,” he added, not without deploring the current climate around the debate on vaccination.

“Now, if you are unvaccinated, you immediately become someone who denies the repercussions of the coronavirus or an opponent of vaccination. I think a lot of people are just worried. Whatever their reasons, I think they must be respected, especially as long as they adhere to the measures. “

As AFP reports, his words had created some stir, especially within the medical community in which criticism has emerged.