German Interior Minister asks Kimmich to get vaccinated

According to the German Football League, 94% of professional footballers are vaccinated in Germany but Joshua Kimmich is one of the few people not yet. On Wednesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer asked the Bayern player to remedy this situation.

After revealing over the weekend that he had reservations about the Covid-19 vaccine, Joshua Kimmich (26) was quick to see several hostile reactions to his words. Starting with the chairman of the Standing Committee on Vaccination at the Robert Koch Institute Thomas Mertens who blasted the choice of the German midfielder: “He is certainly an expert in football, but he is not one in immunization and vaccines, ”he said.

This Wednesday, it is the turn of the Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer to reconsider the words of the Munich citizen by asking him to set an example by going to be vaccinated: “Think about it once again and get vaccinated! You are a role model, if you get vaccinated other people will say “me too”.





“I have some concerns about the lack of long-term studies”

At Sky’s microphone after Bayern’s victory against Hoffenheim last Saturday, Kimmich had expressed reservations about the vaccine, while not ruling out the possibility of being bitten in the future: “Personally, I have some concerns about the lack of long-term studies. Nevertheless, I am aware of my responsibility and of course I adhere to hygiene measures. And at the club, all unvaccinated players are tested every two or three days (…) I I’m not a vaccine denier or opponent. I’m not saying categorically that I won’t get the vaccine, it’s just that I still have some reservations. “

Note that according to the boss of the German Football League Christian Seifert, 94% of professional footballers are vaccinated.