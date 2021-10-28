“Germinal” on France 2 divided viewers

SERIES – France 2 made an impression. Channel 2 aired the first two episodes of its new original series on Wednesday, October 27. Germinal. An adaptation of the eponymous book by Emile Zola, written in 1885 and which tells the story of a strike in a coal mine in northern France.

Etienne Lantier (Louis Peres) flees Lille and goes into hiding at the Compagnie des mines. There he meets Maheu (Thiery Godard) and his wife (Alix Poisson), with whom he stays. Working conditions in the mine are more and more difficult, wages are successively lowered by the director, embodied by Guillaume de Tonquédec. Etienne Lantier launches the idea of ​​a strike to protest against the arduousness of the work underground and the miners follow him.

France Télévisions had in particular asked the team of authors to “modernize” Germinal. The dialogues, for example, are more contemporary than those of Emile Zola in his work. This update was not to everyone’s liking. Viewers did not fail to point out the “anachronism” of the series, some going so far as to see a form of “wokism” in the work.