    “Germinal” on France 2 divided viewers

    SERIES – France 2 made an impression. Channel 2 aired the first two episodes of its new original series on Wednesday, October 27. Germinal. An adaptation of the eponymous book by Emile Zola, written in 1885 and which tells the story of a strike in a coal mine in northern France.

    Etienne Lantier (Louis Peres) flees Lille and goes into hiding at the Compagnie des mines. There he meets Maheu (Thiery Godard) and his wife (Alix Poisson), with whom he stays. Working conditions in the mine are more and more difficult, wages are successively lowered by the director, embodied by Guillaume de Tonquédec. Etienne Lantier launches the idea of ​​a strike to protest against the arduousness of the work underground and the miners follow him.

    France Télévisions had in particular asked the team of authors to “modernize” Germinal. The dialogues, for example, are more contemporary than those of Emile Zola in his work. This update was not to everyone’s liking. Viewers did not fail to point out the “anachronism” of the series, some going so far as to see a form of “wokism” in the work.

    If the adaptation did not please some, France 2 can congratulate itself on having made a good audience score Wednesday evening. Almost 4.2 million viewers followed the episodes, or 20% audience share. The chain is placed far ahead Good doctor on TF1 or even France has an unbelievable talent on M6 which obtained only 16% of audience share.

    Yes Germinal was a hit and despite criticism, the series was also able to convince. “Overwhelming”, “A French fiction as we like it”, “Sons of minors, we can be proud”, “The message is faithful to Zola’s work”, the comments of encouragement are numerous. Some Internet users recall that the adaptation is not intended to be exhaustive in relation to the novel by Émile Zola and that it necessarily required concessions. Others were moved to see the story of their minor ancestors told on television.

    Germinal is a series of six episodes and the next two will be broadcast Wednesday, November 3 on France 2.

