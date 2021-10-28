global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– New WHO strategy –

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday unveiled a new plan to fight the pandemic in less wealthy countries and is calling for $ 23.4 billion over the next 12 months to finance it.

– OECD: record drop in migration in 2020 –

The year 2020 saw an unprecedented collapse of at least 30% of migratory flows to OECD countries, where the pandemic also “put an end to ten years of improvement” for immigrants in the labor market, the international organization announced on Thursday.

– Non-essential services closed in Moscow –

The city of Moscow has slowed down sharply by shutting down most businesses, schools, stores and restaurants for eleven days in the hope of containing a new outbreak of the epidemic in Russia.

The European country most bereaved by the virus on Thursday recorded 1,159 deaths and 40,096 infections, its heaviest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

– China: a third confined city –

A third city in China, Heihe located on the Russian border, confined its inhabitants on Thursday after the appearance of a single case of Covid-19, the authorities fearing the risks of contagion within 100 days of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Nearly 6 million Chinese are now subject to containment measures.

– Vaccination: risk of syringe shortage in Africa –

The vaccination campaign in Africa is at risk of suffering from a shortage of syringes, the WHO regional office warned on Thursday.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) estimates that up to 2.2 billion auto-disable syringes could be missing in 2022.





Unless there is a significant acceleration, only five African countries will reach the global target of 40% of the populations vaccinated by the end of the year. These are Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco, which have already achieved this goal, as well as Tunisia and Cape Verde.

– Hungary: compulsory vaccination at work –

The Hungarian government paved the way on Thursday for the compulsory vaccination of employees and civil servants, while the number of Covid-19 contaminations reached levels not seen since the spring.

– London withdraws the last countries from its red list –

The British government on Thursday removed the last seven countries from its red list (Colombia, Panama, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Peru and Venezuela) restricting only residents or nationals the possibility of entering England at the cost of an expensive quarantine compulsory at the hotel.

– In Rio, end of the compulsory mask outdoors –

Wearing a mask is no longer compulsory outdoors from this Thursday in the state of Rio de Janeiro, announced Governor Claudio Castro, a measure made possible by the progress of vaccination.

– More than 4.96 million dead –

The pandemic has killed at least 4,969,926 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources Thursday at midday.



The United States is the most bereaved country with 741,235 dead, followed by Brazil (606,679), India (456,386), Mexico (287,274) and Russia (235,057).

These figures are based on the daily official balance sheets for each country, excluding upward revisions made a posteriori by some statistical agencies. By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.