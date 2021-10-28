Good Doctor on TF1: why did Antonia Thomas (Claire Browne) leave the series? – News Series on TV

Antonia Thomas is going to bid farewell tonight to “Good Doctor” in an emotional double final episode. For the occasion, the actress returned to the reasons for her surprise departure.

Jeff Weddell / ABC / Sony Pictures Television

This Wednesday evening from 9:05 pm, TF1 will broadcast the last two unpublished episodes of season 4 of Good Doctor. If the series has already been renewed for a series of additional episodes, there is an actress who will be missed: Antonia Thomas, who has played since the launch of the series Dr. Claire Browne. The actress had indeed announced her departure when the last episode aired last June.

She had explained the reasons for this surprise departure in an interview with Deadline, declaring that he wants “explore different creative horizons”. “I think after dedicating four years of my life to Claire and her journey and really, really exploring the character in depth, I’m just now ready to try something new.”.





While Good Doctor fans weren’t expecting to have to say goodbye to Claire at the end of Season 4, Antonia Thomas revealed that the decision was made at the end of Season 3.

This season, particularly marked for the character, had seen his character lose his mother in a car accident, and bid farewell to Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez), after confessing his feelings to her.

“I have explained [au showrunner] that I had enjoyed exploring the character of Claire and would love to do so for another season, but after that, we might consider ending the character“, had thus declared the actress.”We discussed how we could bring it up, and we decided it was the best thing to do.. ”

The character played by Antonia Thomas has been a fan favorite since the launch of Good Doctor in 2017. Dr Browne had indeed built a strong relationship with Shaun (Freddie Highmore), advising him on both medical and heart problems.

In the second part of the Season 4 finale, as Claire performs a long and complex operation for the first time, she makes a courageous decision to save her patient’s life. She was then offered a position in a Guatemalan clinic that she decided to accept.

But if the actress leaves the show, she’s not closing the door on a guest return in future seasons: “Leaving was not an easy decision for me. I would love to come back from time to time to say hello and bring the skills Claire learned in Guatemala to her former colleagues. I can’t wait to be able to do this. ”