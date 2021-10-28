Gran Turismo 7: an unprecedented trailer to praise the number and variety of cars

Polyphony Digital It has already said in the past: there will be more than 400 models of drivable cars at the launch of Gran Turismo 7. We only know a meager part of it, but still a few more from a video commented by director Kazunori Yamauchi a few days ago.

It is not yet time for the complete vehicle list, but a new trailer highlights the number and diversity of cars that will be present in the game. This sequence behind the scenes carried out on the same model as the previous one especially offers us some new scenes using the game engine, with inevitably new cars on the screen: car fans will be happy to discover the new products shown here.



Gran Turismo 7 has recently been dated March 4, 2022 on PS4 and PS5: it still has time to tell us a lot about its content. You can pre-order your copy from € 69.99 on Amazon.com.

Read also: Gran Turismo 7 opens pre-orders with bonuses and physical or digital 25th Anniversary Edition



