green light from deputies to a rising budget

The deputies approved on the night of Wednesday 27 to Thursday 28 October the increasing budget allocated to immigration for 2022, in a context of resumption of migratory flows after the decline in asylum requests linked to the health crisis. The appropriations for this immigration budgetary mission increase by 3% to 1.90 billion euros for 2022 (1.84 billion in 2021). The Minister of Citizenship Marlène Schiappa defended a “significant budgetary effort ” aimed at giving the government “the means to act more and to act better ”.

The additional 58 million euros will in particular make it possible to create 1,500 places in reception and examination centers (Caes), as well as 3,400 places in reception centers for asylum seekers (Cada) in the first half of the year. “If the evolution of allowance expenditure for asylum seekers (ADA), the level of which remains subject to uncertainties, does not exceed forecasts ”, according to the bill.





In the hemicycle, the right has castigated a “failure” government migration policy and criticized budget measures “Not up to the stakes”. “It is not only the credits which increase: the number of projected asylum seekers” also, asserted the deputy LR Mansour Kamardine. Claiming that the government is making a “Denial of reality”, the deputy LR Pierre-Henri Dumont demanded “More means” to fight against irregular immigration, to be allocated in particular to the border police.

Condition the opening “necessary” of accommodation places at the cost of the allowance for asylum seekers is “unacceptable”, for his part estimated Jean-Michel Clément, of the Libertés et Territoires group. These new places are more “Derisory in relation to the needs”, swept the rebellious deputy Danièle Obono. According to her, “There is a lack of at least 60,000 places in the national reception system for asylum seekers”. The 800 additional accommodation places dedicated to refugees “The most vulnerable” are “Insignificant in relation to demand”, added Elsa Faucillon, PCF MP.

The immigration budget has been increasing continuously since the start of the five-year term: + 22% in 2018, + 12% in 2019, + 8% in 2020, + 2% in 2021.

