Green light or veto for the takeover of ARM by Nvidia? European antitrust gives itself 90 more days

Previously, Nvidia, a global graphics card giant and now a specialist in chips designed for artificial intelligence, was only one of the clients of ARM, another global giant, but in chip design. The $ 40 billion merger project initiated a year ago by the former had alerted the European and British regulatory authorities worried about the consequences of this gigantic consolidation of the sector.

Indeed, many technological sectors are very dependent on ARM, whose economic model is based on intellectual property, its specialty being the design of architectures for micro-processors.. Because the British does not sell chips, but only licenses to use its technology. Which is present in 90% of mobile phones manufactured on the planet (because ARM is notably the champion of low energy consumption chips), in touch tablets from Samsung or Apple (it is also now present in new Macs with the M1 chip), servers and data centers, as well as in the Internet of Things (IoT) and in particular in the automotive industry.

The chips are manufactured by others, whom ARM calls its “partners”, such as the American Qualcomm or the Taiwanese MediaTek, which respectively produce 29% and 31% of chips for mobile phones.. Almost all processor and microcontroller vendors use its technology under license.

Global shortage and sovereignty issues

In view of the risks of distortion of competition, Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, decided yesterday Wednesday to extend its preliminary examination with an in-depth investigation.

The European Commission is concerned about the effects of the negative effects on prices and competition on this semiconductor market, which is in a situation of global shortage, but also the subject of international tensions around issues of technological sovereignty, particularly between United States and China.

Risk of restrictions on access to ARM technologies

The European Commissioner raises in particular the issue of ARM’s intellectual property licenses, access to which could be restricted for its other customers competing with Nvidia.

“This would have distorting effects in many markets where semiconductors are used,” she said in a statement.

The sale operation to Nvidia, estimated at 40 billion dollars, was announced in September 2020 by the Japanese SoftBank, parent company of ARM (which it had bought 32 billion dollars in 2016, and withdrawn from the Stock Exchange at that time).

Risks of an American stranglehold on artificial intelligence

This mega-acquisition was initially scheduled to be completed by March 2022, subject to the approval of numerous regulatory authorities around the world, including UK and Europe.

However, in August, the British gendarme of competition, seized by the government of a request for an investigation, has already expressed his “fears” about the competition problems that could lead to this takeover.

The operation would therefore be likely to hamper innovation in sectors such as data centers, games or autonomous cars, which would ultimately penalize their customers, whether they are businesses or consumers.

In fact, if the antitrust authorities validate the operation, Nvidia could find itself in a preponderant position in the new markets linked to the Internet of Things, accentuating the American stranglehold on artificial intelligence.

“Semiconductors are everywhere in the products and devices we use every day, as well as in infrastructure such as data centers.”, argues Ms. Vestager on Wednesday.

“Even though ARM and Nvidia are not in direct competition, the IP (intellectual property) of ARM is an important element in the products competing with those of Nvidia, for example. in data centers, automobiles and the Internet of Things “, she continues.



Commission decision due by March 15, 2022

It considers that the absorption of ARM by Nvidia, despite the benevolence promised by it, could complicate the access of European companies to technologies allowing them to “to manufacture state-of-the-art semiconductor products at competitive prices”.

The European executive specifies that it now has 90 working days, i.e. until March 15, 2022, to make a decision. “The opening of an in-depth investigation does not prejudge the outcome of the procedure”, is it underlined.

For Hauser, co-founder of ARM, the takeover by Nvidia would be “disastrous”

In August 2020, Herman Hauser, displayed his great concern about this proposed sale of a company which he co-founded in 1990 and which he considers a crown jewel of British technology: to the BBC, he declared that it would be disastrous for it to be sold to an American computer company.

“One of the fundamental assumptions of ARM’s business model is that it can sell to anyone,” he explained to the BBC.

He added:

“The only good thing about Softbank was that it was not a microchip company and that it retained ARM’s neutrality.

According to him, if the sale goes through, ARM “will become one of the divisions of Nvidia, and all decisions will be made in America, not Cambridge.“And to specify another consequence that he anticipates:

If it becomes part of Nvidia, most of the licensees are competitors of Nvidia, and of course will seek an alternative to ARM then. “

(with AFP)