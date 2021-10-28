GTA 6: Snoop Dogg releases a huge scoop!

And here is that Grand Theft Auto returns (again) in the news with information released by a certain rapper on another rapper, and concerning the OST of a probable… GTA 6. Let’s look at it together.

Grand Theft Auto and rumors, it’s a love story that has lasted forever. We owe today’s one to Snoop Dogg, iconic rapper of Hip-Hop culture, who proclaims that a good colleague of his would be behind… the OST of a future GTA. Or at least, in part.

Straight Outta San Andreas

It is Rolling Stone who brought the news exclusively, loud and clear: Snoop Dogg would have confirmed to the famous media that his friend Dr. Dre, artist and businessman emblematic of the Hip-Hop industry, currently working on music for a new GTA. “I know he’s in the studio. I know he makes great music. And some of his music is related to the upcoming GTA game. So I think that will be the way his music comes out: through the GTA video game. ”

It obviously did not take more to arouse the curiosity of fans: are we talking about GTA 6? And would Dr. Dre actually sign some… part of the original soundtrack? This seems extremely crispy, promising for some the return of a G-Funk atmosphere to GTA San Andreas, or simply an OST with extremely successful Hip-Hop echoes for others.

Above all, the idea of ​​having original music from Dr. Dre seems spooky to fans, who have been waiting for the Detox album since the early 2000s. and thus establishing itself as one of the most awaited musical Arlésiennes. For Rockstar, it goes without saying that this would be a very nice additional marketing weapon.





When it comes down to it, Dr. Dre and Rockstar have actually always gotten along well: we could already find five of his tracks (sometimes from NWA) in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, from Radio Los Santos, and four in Grand Theft Auto V, from West Coast Classics radio. Even better, he made an appearance in the latter via GTA Online, during a Caro Peyico robbery introductory mission alongside Jimmy Lovine.

Rockstar is a fan of music – a real label was announced last year! – we wouldn’t be surprised if the firm tried to monopolize such a name in its playlist, once again… but this time with original music. Again, let’s try to take a grain of salt to avoid the cold shower: maybe Snoop Dogg was not talking about GTA 6 but about the next PS5 / Xbox Series version of GTA 5… or about another unannounced project?