GTA San Andreas will be reborn in VR on Oculus Quest 2 – teller report

After Resident Evil 4 VR and while waiting for the future Assassin’s Creed VR and Splinter Cell VR, Oculus Studios continues to sign prestigious partnerships to draw attention to the virtual reality market and more precisely to its Quest 2, which will once again have the exclusivity of the VR overhaul of the PS2 game. Not content with being able to rediscover Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas in the remaster which will be released on November 11 on all modern platforms, this future version in virtual reality will allow you to rediscover the iconic open world from a new perspective. A project in the works for years, according to Oculus Studios, which has not yet announced a launch window. Recall that Rockstar Games had already contributed to the virtual reality market with LA Noire: The VR surveys.





Other video game announcements from the Connect conference include a sizable partnership with Vertigo Games, the studio known as developer (Arizona Sunshine, After the Fall) than editor (A Fisherman’s Tale, Unplugged). Without being able to acquire it, the studio having already been bought by Embracer, Oculus Studios announces a partnership that will span no less than five games, some of which come from the licenses of Deep Silver. We could therefore soon see VR games landing transporting us to the worlds of Dead Island, Metro or Saints row, to name only the most popular.

Oculus Studios also revealed a small preview of its upcoming headset, codenamed Project Cambria, but this isn’t the Quest 2 successor and its positioning as a gaming device hasn’t even been clearly established. . As explained here, it will be a high-end device that is probably overpriced and equipped with all the latest technology in the field. Its release is announced for 2022.